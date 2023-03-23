Sleeping Woman Sexually Assaulted At PWC Party; Suspect Still At Large, Police Say

The search is on for a sexual assault suspect who allegedly took advantage of a sleeping woman in Prince William County and remains on the lam nearly a week later.

Alphonso Page, 33, is at large and is wanted by the Prince William County Police Department on a sexual assault warrant that was obtained on Thursday, March 23, according to officials.

The incident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 in the Potomac Vista Apartments on Cove Landing Drive in Woodbridge, where detectives were called in to investigate a sexual assault.

It is alleged that the victim, a 25-year-old woman, was attending a gathering at an apartment in the complex when she fell asleep. When she later woke up, there was an unknown man, later identified as Page, sexually assaulting her, according to investigators.

The woman was able to get free to contact police, while Page fled the area. Attempts to locate him since he was identified as a suspect have thus far been unsuccessful.

Page was described as being 6-foot-2 weighing approximately 255 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and no fixed address. Police say that Page is known to frequent the Arlington and Alexandria areas, Prince George’s County, and southeast Washington, DC.

Anyone with information regarding Page or his whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Prince William County Police Department by calling (703) 792-6500.

