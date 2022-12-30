Road-Raging Driver Busted After Attempting To Run Down Police Officer In Dumfries

A convicted felon in Virginia is facing more than a dozen charges following a road-rage incident that led to him intentionally attempting to run over a Prince William County Police officer, authorities announced on Friday, Dec. 30.

Woodbridge resident Corey Dashawn Sellers, 30, is back in trouble with the law, officials announced, following an incident where he brandished a gun while arguing with another driver in Dumfries before going rogue.

The alleged incident happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 near the area of Dumfries Road and I-95.

According to police, Sellers approached another driver near the intersection of River Heritage Boulevard and River Birch Road with a weapon. Both drivers then continued on, when Sellers allegedly struck the other vehicle while they were both in motion.

It is alleged that a responding officer was able to track down Sellers’ vehicle, but when he attempted to stop him, Sellers attempted to strike the officer with his car, leading to a brief pursuit that was quickly terminated when he sped away.

An off-duty officer eventually located Sellers’ vehicle - which had been reported earlier in the day - in the area of Cardinal Drive and Welding Drive after crashing into a guardrail.

With an assist from a K9 Unit and Fairfax County Police helicopter, Sellers was tracked down on Crossed Talons Way, where it was determined that he was intoxicated and in possession of an illegal weapon.

While in the backseat of the police cruiser, Sellers then allegedly intentionally struck his head against the partition to cause more injuries to himself. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation before being released back to police custody.

Sellers was charged with:

Attempted malicious wounding on an LEO;

Two counts of attempted malicious wounding;

Brandishing;

Two counts of hit-and-run;

Grand larceny of an auto;

Felony eluding;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Concealed carry;

Obstruction;

DUI;

Unreasonable refusal;

Driving without a license.

He is being held without bond pending his next court date in February 2023.

