PWC Officers Search For Peeping Tom Who Filmed Customers In Dressing Rooms

A suspect is at large as police in Prince William County search for a man who is accused of spying on three women in their dressing rooms.

Officers arrived at the Kohl’s on Foulger Square in Woodbridge on July 15 where two women, ages 20 and 23, claimed a man held his phone under the door of their dressing room, Prince William County Police said.

Two days later, officers returned to the store when a 15-year-old woman also saw a phone under the door of her dressing room, officials said.

Video surveillance revealed the suspects in each incident was the same person, police reported. Investigators said there was never any physical contact between the three victims and the suspect.

Police said the suspect is a medium-sized Hispanic man, between 35 and 45, with black hair, a mustache, and a scar on his right cheek.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000.

