Prince William Man Wanted In Connection To Middle School Athletic Field Shooting: Police

Prince William County Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone with information that could lead them to find a suspect wanted in connection with a recent shooting outside a middle school.

Police said 23-year-old Isaiah Gordon, of Dumfries, was involved in the shooting that took place at the Benton Middle School athletic fields in Manassas around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, May 1.

Responding officers found a large group of people fleeing the area along with a 24-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, police said.

A 33-year-old male was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before police arrived at the scene. Investigators believe the shooting occurred after fight between two known parties.

Gordon is described as a Black male, with medium complexion, standing 5'7," weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a tip online.

