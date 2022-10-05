Prince William Man Wanted For Trying To Abduct 12-Year-Old Girls: Police

The Prince William County Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect who repeatedly tried abducting young girls in the same area.

Police responded to a reported assault in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, police said.

Investigators learned an unknown man tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl while she was walking in the area on her way to school, police said.

While grabbing the girl, the man touched her inappropriately before she yelled and tried to free herself. The man then fled the scene towards Ginn Memorial Park, police said. The girl notified authorities at her school and an investigation was launched.

Officials then learned another 12-year-old girl was also assaulted in the same area the same morning by someone matching the same description as the first suspect. The suspect did not speak to either victim during both encounters, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 20-30 years old, 5'6," with brown eyes and full beard. He was last seen wearing a light brown hooded jacket, grey sweatpants and black shoes, according to police.

Authorities are investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

