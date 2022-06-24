Police Identify 54-Year-Old Driver Who Died In Triangle Crash Weeks Ago

Police say they've identified the driver who died in a single-vehicle crash in Triangle two weeks ago.

Timothy Dewaine Gunn, 54, of Dumfries, died when his car crashed off of Graham Park Road on June 11, Prince William County police said. Gunn lost control of his 2007 Toyota Camry around 3:30 a.m. when it crossed into oncoming traffic, smashed into a tree, and burst into flames. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

Investigators ask anyone who saw the wreck to call the Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.