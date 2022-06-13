Missing Dumfries Teen Found Safe

Prince William County said they found a missing 14-year-old who went missing on Monday afternoon, June 13.

Derrick Dane Jones Jr. left his home on Sheffield Drive in Dumfries around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13. He got into an argument with a family member and made some "concerning statements" after leaving, police said. Authorities worried he could be in danger.

Authorities sent out an alert just after 11 p.m. to say that Jones was found safe.

