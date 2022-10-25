Man Who Escalated Fight Among Minors Apprehended In Woodbridge

A 35-year-old man is facing charges in Virginia after getting involved in a fight between two children and instructing his kid to assault another child, authorities said.

Brian Maurice Hill, 35, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 22, about three days after the incident that happened at the Potomac Ridge Apartments on the 2800 block of Woodmark Dr. in Woodbridge, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Hill is accused of chasing and grabbing a child who he noticed was involved in a fight with his 10-year-old son around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, authorities said.

The man then held onto his son before instructing him to strike the other child, police said.

The trio was separated after the hit, and the victim reported the incident to a family member, who contacted the police.

Minor injuries were reported in the incident.

An arrest warrant for Hill was issued before he was eventually arrested on Oct. 22.

He was charged with abduction, assault, and battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, authorities said.

His court date is pending and the bond was not available.

