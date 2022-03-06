Man Pulls Gun On Dumfries Woman, Knocks Out Her Neighbor: Police

A domestic dispute turned violent earlier this week when a 38-year-old man attacked a Dumfries woman and her neighbor, police said.

Sean Devan Taylor, of Richmond, got into an argument with a friend at her Antrim Circle apartment on Wednesday, June 1, that escalated when he grabbed a helmet and smashed her television, Prince William County police said.

The 36-year-old woman ran out of her home and got into her car, but Taylor grabbed his gun and chased her out, the incident report continues.

Taylor then got into an argument with the woman's 18-year-old neighbor. That also turned violent when Taylor knocked out the teenager, the report said.

Police arrived a few minutes later and arrested him.

Taylor is charged with attempted malicious wounding, domestic assault & battery, assault & battery, and destruction of property, the report said. Police took him to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Responders treated the woman and her neighbor for minor injuries.

