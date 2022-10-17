Man Accused Of Ripping Off Mounted Camera At PWC Apartment, Trying To Cut Resident: Police

A knife-wielding man was apprehended by police investigators in Virginia after going through elaborate measures in an attempt to rob an acquaintance, according to police.

Woodbridge resident Quinton Bernard Brown, 39, is facing multiple charges following a weekend robbery where he attempted to slash his friend, investigators said.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, members of the Prince William County Police Department were called to the Bayvue Apartments in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge to investigate a reported robbery.

The investigation into the incident determined that Brown allegedly cut the cords to a mounted camera on the exterior of an acquaintance's apartment before ripping it off the wall.

A resident of the apartment - only identified as a 31-year-old man - confronted Brown, according to police, who then allegedly proceeded to attempt to cut him with a knife.

At one point, police noted that Brown also allegedly threw an unknown liquid on the floor in front of the apartment. No injuries were reported.

Investigating officers were able to track down Brown, who was arrested without incident and charged with:

Robbery;

Attempted malicious wounding;

Property damage.

Brown is being held without bond and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday, Dec. 8.

