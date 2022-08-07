Homeless Man, Teenager Pistol-Whipped Man During Manassas Robbery: Police

A 22-year-old homeless man and a 17-year-old teenager pistol-whipped a man during an armed robbery this week in Prince William County, police said.

Moses Davon Childs and the unnamed approached the 29-year-old man in the parking lot of a Manassas Days Inn hotel parking lot just before 4 a.m. on July 7, Prince William County police said. They had a gun and demanded his things, police said.

The man refused, so they smacked him with the pistol, pushed him to the ground, and took things from him, an incident report said. Then they ran away.

Officers found the Childs and the teen not far from the hotel, police said. They also located the gun.

Officials charged Childs with robbery, police said. He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, they added. No bond information was made available.

The teenager was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of robbery and using a gun to commit a felony, officials said.

Police did not say if they injured the man during the attack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.