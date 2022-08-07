Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Homeless Man, Teenager Pistol-Whipped Man During Manassas Robbery: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Moses Davon Childs
Moses Davon Childs Photo Credit: Prince William County Police

A 22-year-old homeless man and a 17-year-old teenager pistol-whipped a man during an armed robbery this week in Prince William County, police said. 

Moses Davon Childs and the unnamed approached the 29-year-old man in the parking lot of a Manassas Days Inn hotel parking lot just before 4 a.m. on July 7, Prince William County police said. They had a gun and demanded his things, police said. 

The man refused, so they smacked him with the pistol, pushed him to the ground, and took things from him, an incident report said. Then they ran away. 

Officers found the Childs and the teen not far from the hotel, police said. They also located the gun. 

Officials charged Childs with robbery, police said. He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, they added. No bond information was made available. 

The teenager was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of robbery and using a gun to commit a felony, officials said. 

Police did not say if they injured the man during the attack. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.