Unlicensed Driver Arrested In Deadly Motorcycle Hit-Run Crash In Woodbridge: Cops

Michael Eugene Dyer Jr., 34, of Woodbridge, was heading north near Pine Bluff Drive in a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck when he struck Joseph Word on a 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400R, who was heading south on Richmond Highway late Wednesday night, April 24, Prince William County police said.

Word, who had been operating the bike at high speeds, was ejected and killed, police said. Dyer fled the scene and his truck was later found unoccupied behind a nearby business.

Warrants were obtained for Dyer's arrest. He surrendered on Monday, April 29 on charges of felony hit and run, failure to yield, and driving without a license.

