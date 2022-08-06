Contact Us
Police & Fire

Florida Man Threatens To Bomb Dumfries Motel During Dispute: Police

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
Alexander McCadden III
Alexander McCadden III Photo Credit: Prince William County Police

A Florida man brought a new approach to customer complaints when he had a problem with an employee at a motel in northern Virginia this week. He threatened to blow up the place, police said. 

Alexander McCadden III, 27, was staying at the Econo Lodge on Dumfries Road in Dumfries on Tuesday night, June 7, the Prince William County police said. McCadden was at the bar just before 3 a.m. when he and an employee got into an argument. It escalated until McCadden threatened to bomb the building and take the employee down too, authorities said. 

The employee called the police before anyone could take action on the threats. Officers arrested McCadden without incident, and nothing but feelings were hurt. 

Officials charged him with threats to burn, authorities said, and police placed him in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. 

