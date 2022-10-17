Assault, Battery Suspect Accused Of Biting, Striking Arresting Officers In Woodbridge

A combative assault and battery suspect is facing new charges for allegedly biting and striking Prince William County police officers who were attempting to apprehend him, authorities announced.

Woodbridge resident Jose Alduvin Vasquez Vasquez, 33, is in hot trouble with the law following a violent incident that began shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 in the 14000 block of Grayson Road in his hometown.

Officers from the agency responded to a reported domestic incident when a verbal altercation turned physical between Vasquez Vasquez and a family member, resulting in minor injuries.

During the investigation, officers determined that Vasquez Vasquez was allegedly the primary aggressor and he was taken into custody for the assault and public intoxication.

It is alleged that while officers attempted to search Vasquez Vasquez, he bit one of the officers on the arm, causing a minor injury.

Once he was at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center, it is further alleged that Vasquez Vasquez struck another officer with his shoulder, though no injuries were reported in the second assault.

Following the investigation, Vasquez Vasquez was charged with:

Two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer;

Domestic assault and battery;

Public intoxication.

On Monday, Oct. 17, investigators at the Prince William Police Department said that Vasquez Vasquez’s court date is pending and information about his bond was unavailable.

