2-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted By Parents' Friend In Prince William: Police

A 2-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a 48-year-old friend of his parents, authorities in Northern Virginia said.

Osman Alexis Banegas Chavez, of Woodbridge, was visiting the family's home when he was found by the boy's parents inappropriately touching the toddler around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 10, Prince William County police said.

The family member confronted Chavez and quickly grabbed the toddler form him, police said. Chavez left the home later that evening and the police were contacted.

Chavez was arrested on Sept. 19, and charged with aggravated sexual battery. He was being held without bond.

