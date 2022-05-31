Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

15-year-old Brought Knife To Woodbridge High School: Police

Josh Lanier
Prince William County Police
Prince William County Police

Police arrested a 15-year-old student earlier this month for bringing a knife to school, police said. 

Administrators at Freedom High School in Woodbridge called the student resource officer on May 18 after they found the weapon in the student's possession, Prince William County police said. 

The student never brandished the knife or threatened to use it. The teen had violated another school policy and administrators found it during their investigation, officials said. 

Police arrested the boy on Friday, May 27, and charged him with possession of a weapon on school property, and transported him to the Juvenile Detention Center. 

Police do not release the names of juvenile suspects. 

The incident was the second time last week that Prince William County police arrested a Woodbridge high school student for bringing a weapon to class. 

On Wednesday, May 25, a 15-year-old Woodbridge Senior High School student was stabbed after he pulled a knife during a fight in a bathroom. 

