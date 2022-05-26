Student Stabbed During Fight At Woodbridge High School: Police

A 15-year-old student brought a knife to a Woodbridge high school earlier this week and was stabbed during a fight in the bathroom, police said.

Prince William County police said students were arguing just after the start of classes on Wednesday, May 25, in one of the bathrooms at Woodbridge Senior High School. The shouting match became physical and a 15-year-old pulled out a knife and threatened a classmate, which started a brawl for control of the weapon.

The boy who brought the knife ended up being stabbed in the melee before they broke up the fight and returned to class, police said. One of the students who witnessed the incident told his teacher about it who informed the school's security team.

They found the teenage sitting in class with a minor stab wound. The school nurse treated the wound and police took the student to a hospital for more care. Police found the knife in the boy's book bag, officials said.

Authorities arrested the boy and charged him with possession of a knife on school property and brandishing a knife on school property. Authorities were holding him at the Juvenile Detention Center. Official did not release the boy's name because of his age.

