Paralyzed Virginia Shooting Victim Walks At College Graduation (VIDEO)

Khalil Watson was paralyzed when she was shot in May 2016, just before his senior prom, relearning how to breathe, speak and walk on his own ever since, the recent college grad tells WTVR.

With help from an exoskeleton provided by the Sheltering Arms Institute, Watson crossed the stage at Reynolds Community College in Richmond on Monday, May 15.

The momentous occasion was captured on a video shared by the college on Instagram.

