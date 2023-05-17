Fair and Breezy 68°

SHARE

Paralyzed Virginia Shooting Victim Walks At College Graduation (VIDEO)

A goosebump inducing video captured the moment that a 25-year-old Virginia man crossed the stage at his college graduation.

Khalil Watson
Khalil Watson Photo Credit: Reynolds Community College via Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Khalil Watson was paralyzed when she was shot in May 2016, just before his senior prom, relearning how to breathe, speak and walk on his own ever since, the recent college grad tells WTVR.

With help from an exoskeleton provided by the Sheltering Arms Institute, Watson crossed the stage at Reynolds Community College in Richmond on Monday, May 15.

The momentous occasion was captured on a video shared by the college on Instagram.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE