Obamas' Dumfries Chef Drowns In Paddleboarding Accident Near Martha's Vineyard Estate

The body of Tafari Campbell, 45, of Dumfries, VA, was found approximately 100 feet from shore around 8 feet deep on Monday, July 24, after he went missing paddleboarding, Massachusetts State Police said.

Campbell, whose body was found near the Obamas' estate, was visiting the area at the time of his death, MSP said, and had been employed by former President Obama, police said. The Obamas were not at home at the time of the incident.

Campbell was a sous chef at the White House when the Obamas met him. He later became a part of their family, the Obamas said in a tribute.

“Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.

"That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.

"Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari – especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin – in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.”

