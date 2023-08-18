Nurse Practitioner Sexually Assaults Patient In Dumfries: Police

Mohammed Saidu Nabie, of Centreville, has been charged with aggravated sexual battery, Prince William County police said.

The 47-year-old woman was being treated by Nabie on Friday, Aug. 11, at Serenite Medical & Spa in Dumfries, at the time of the incident, county police said.

The victim left the business after the incident and contacted the police. On Thursday, Aug. 17, following the investigation, Nabie was arrested. He's being held without bond.

