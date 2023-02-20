Teen Accused Of Making Bomb Threat Targeting HS Teacher With Suspicious Package In PWC: Police

Authorities had to be called to a Prince William County high school to close out the week after a student left a teacher an unexpected and undesirable present on her desk.

The School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the Potomac High School on Panther Pride Drive in Dumfries was advised at the end of the day on Friday, Feb. 17 that a suspicious package had been located by a teacher.

It is alleged that a 15-year-old student from Woodbridge left a wrapped package on the teacher’s desk with a note attached that implied there was a bomb inside.

Police say that the teacher quickly notified school security who advised the SRO of the incident.

A police K9 and members of the Virginia State Police Ordinance Disposal Unit were called to the school, where they determined there was no bomb, and no threat to the school building.

Investigators were able to quickly identify the suspect student and he was arrested.

The teen was charged with threats to bomb. On Monday, Feb. 20, a Prince William County Police spokesperson said that his initial court date is pending and the student is being held at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.