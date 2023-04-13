Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Mom Killed During Ex's VA Abduction Was Trying To Start New Life With Son, Boyfriend Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Tatiana David Tatiana David
Tatiana David Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Tatiana David, age 34, was last seen at around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, on West Hill Circle in Ithaca. Police said she was last seen with 34-year-old Michael Davis (right). Tatiana David, age 34, was last seen at around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, on West Hill Circle in Ithaca. Police said she was last seen with 34-year-old Michael Davis (right).
Tatiana David, age 34, was last seen at around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, on West Hill Circle in Ithaca. Police said she was last seen with 34-year-old Michael Davis (right). Photo Credit: New York State Police

After years of suffering, 34-year-old Tatiana David was on the path to happiness.

The mom had set out to start a new life with her 4-year-old son, Xavier, according to her boyfriend, Alex Wyche.

David's dreams, though, never came to fruition: On her 34th birthday Wednesday, April 5, the Ithaca, NY mom was was abducted allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, Michael Davis, of Richmond. During Davis' trail of terror — which included a shootout with police on a Virginia highway — Davis died.

David's current boyfriend, Wyche, is hoping happiness is still in the cards for her young son. More than $800 had been raised for the youngster on a GoFundMe page launched by Wyche as of Thursday, April 13.

“Tatiana loved life. She was kind, active and always helping others,” Wyche wrote. “She wanted a wonderful life for herself and her son. She was working on reaching her life's goals."

According to Wyche, David had been in an abusive relationship, and sought to start a new life with her son, who has autism, before her untimely death.

A military veteran, Davis had enrolled in the HETP program at Cornell, and got her dream job at Coltivare, Wyche details.

Police spotted the suspect Jeep and attempted to rescue Davis, but David opened fire, and Davis died in the crossfire.

“This is a sad and tragic ending for (her son),” he continued. “He will never see his mother again.

 “We are asking your help to assist with Xavier. Your funds will help with his school, medical expenses and to help provide him with the life his mother wanted for him.”

Davis was charged with one felony count of abduction this week and additional charges are pending. He remains in the custody of the Prince William County Adult Detention Center and is still being treated at Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment of his injuries sustained in the shootout.

Click here to donate to Xavier's fund.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.