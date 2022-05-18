Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice
Manassas Man Missing And May Need Help: Police

Josh Lanier
Michael Wimer
Michael Wimer Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prince William County Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a 34-year-old Manassas man who is missing and considered at risk. 

Michael Edward Wimer made some concerning statements to family members before leaving his home along Leland Road earlier on Wednesday, May 18. The Prince William County police say he may be in need of help. 

Wimer is 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. 

If you have seen Wimer or know his whereabouts, Prince William police ask that you call them at 703-792-6500 or your local police department immediately. 

