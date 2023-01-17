Accused Child Rapist Captured By Virginia Police

A Manassas man has been charged with rape after allegedly sexually assaulting a child on numerous occasions, authorities say.

Jose Luis Mora Garcia, 58, reportedly assaulted the child, who was under the age of 13 at the time of the offenses, multiple times between November and December 2022 at a home in Manassas, according to Prince William County police.

Garcia has been charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery.

He is being held without bond.

