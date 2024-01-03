Manhunt For Murder Suspect Wanted In Prince William County Intensifies With New Reward: Cops

Tyus James Terrell, 27, is wanted for murder and other offenses after being identified as the suspect who allegedly gunned down Big Stone Gap resident Quatrail Raynard Smalls in November, according to police.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, residents reported hearing multiple gunshots fired in the 3700 block of Wharf Lane in the Triangle neighborhood, with one person down.

Upon arrival, officers from the Prince William County Police Department found Smalls suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he died from his injuries after being rushed to an area hospital, according to a police spokesperson.

While investigating the shooting, police say that officers found shell casings in the road along Wharf Lane and near the Linden Park Apartment complex, which was also struck by a stray bullet.

Once Terrell was named as a suspect in the shooting, detectives and members of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office made multiple attempts to track him down, but ultimately came up short and he remains at large.

On Wednesday, the department announced that the reward for information leading to Terrell's arrest has been increased to $10,000 if he were to be convicted.

Officials noted that Terrell and Smalls knew each other and the incident was not a random event.

Terrell was described as being approximately 5-foot-11, weighing 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his chest. He is now wanted for murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact detectives by calling (703) 792-6500.

