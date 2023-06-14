Man Wanted For Abduction In Manassas Chick-fil-A Dispute: Police

Exequias Carbajal Ortiz, of Manassas, was involved in a fight at Chick-fil-A on Sudley Manor Drive around 3:10 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Prince William County police said.

Ortiz, 38, and his 33-year-old coworker went into a back room during the encounter, where Ortiz grabbed the victim's wrist and prevented her from leaving, police said.

The two eventually separated, and the police were contacted. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Ortiz.

He has been charged with abduction, and assault and battery. Anyone who sees him is urged to notify authorities.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.