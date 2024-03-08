Man Threatened To Bomb Hotel In Dumfries After Dispute With Employee, PWC Police Say

Logan Caldwell Cuhna, 28, is facing charges following an incident on Thursday afternoon at the Hampton Inn on Old Stage Road in Dumfries, where he threatened the business.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the hotel at around 2:30 p.m. on March 7, when Cuhna got into a verbal altercation with an employee that escalated.

According to investigators, during the incident, Cuhna threatened to bomb the hotel before leaving the area on foot. He was tracked down not far from the building, though when officers attempted to apprehend him, they say that he fled again.

Following a short foot chase, Cuhna was apprehended and he was also found to be in possession of illegal drugs.

Cuhna, who has no fixed address, was charged with:

Threats to bomb;

Obstruction of justice;

Possession of a Schedule I/II drug.

He's being held without bond pending his next court appearance.

