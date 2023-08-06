Man Stabbed To Death During Altercation Outside Woodbridge Home, Police Say

Woodbridge resident Heriberto Valdez was arrested late on Saturday, Aug. 5 and charged with murder and use of a weapon in commission of a felony after he allegedly stabbed a 33-year-old man to death.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to a home in the 800 block of Fulton Road in Woodbridge to investigate a reported stabbing.

It was determined that Valdez got into an argument with a friend outside an area home that rapidly escalated, leading to him stabbing his victim and chasing him into a backyard, where he collapsed.

Responding officers attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Valdez remained at the scene and was arrested.

No information about the victim’s identity was released by police on Sunday morning.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.