It happened near milepost 151.1 on the northbound side between Dumfries and Triangle.

As of 5:50 a.m., the north left shoulder, left lane, center lane, and right lane were closed. Traffic backups were approximately 4 miles.

Traffic cameras at the scene show multiple emergency response vehicles at the scene.

Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder.

