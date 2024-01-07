Husband Accused Of Killing Wife During Incident In Prince William County: Police

Daniel Okoe Lawson, 24, has been arrested and charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Desire Alexandria Buggs, who died after he rushed her to an area hospital, police say.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 to investigate a shooting that was reported in the area of Possum Point Road and Leonard Street in Dumfries earlier that day after Buggs was taken to a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, Lawson brought Buggs to the hospital after the shooting and provided detectives with his account of what led up to the fatal incident. While they were investigating, the weapon believed to be used in the shooting was also turned over to the police.

Lawson was arrested and charged with felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied vehicle. The shooting and events leading up to it remain under investigation.

Lawson's next court date is pending and he is being held without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.