Homeless Pair With Same Name Busted Stealing From Manassas Home Depot: Police

Josue Jimenez Perez, 33, and Josue Neftali Rivas Mercado, 29, neither of whom have a known address, are facing charges following an early morning incident on Sunday at Home Depot in Manassas.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, officers were called to the store on Stream Walk Lane when alarms were activated by some late-night shoppers.

Upon arrival, officers found Perez and Rivas Mercado in the back of the building carrying stolen items from the store, according to police.

The stolen merchandise was recovered without incident, and a police K9 searched Home Depot and found no other suspects.

During their arrest, Rivas Mercado was found to be allegedly intoxicated and attempted to use a fake ID while speaking with investigators.

Perez was charged with:

Burglary;

Possession of burglarious tools;

Petit larceny.

Rivas Mercado was charged with:

Burglary;

Possession of stolen property;

Two counts of possession of fictitious identity;

Public intoxication.

Both are being held without bond and their initial court appearances are pending.

