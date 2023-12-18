Homeless Man Wreaks Havoc Inside Hotel Lobby In Woodbridge: Police

Terell Jefferson Jackson is believed to have damaged the bathroom inside of the Country Inn and Suites on Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge, on Saturday, Dec. 16, county police said.

When the hotel manager confronted him, Jackson pulled out a knife and threatened the manager, authorities said.

A patron intervened and Jackson left the business. Officers found him at a nearby business and took him into custody. No injuries were reported.

Jackson was found in possession of a knife and suspected drugs. He was charged with attempted malicious wounding, disorderly conduct, and possession of schedule I/II drugs, and being held without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.