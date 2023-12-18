Fair 54°

SHARE

Homeless Man Wreaks Havoc Inside Hotel Lobby In Woodbridge: Police

A 32-year-old homeless man who destroyed the bathroom of a Prince William County hotel lobby then got a knife and threatened a staff member has been arrested, police said.

<p>2621 Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge </p>

2621 Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Terell Jefferson Jackson is believed to have damaged the bathroom inside of the Country Inn and Suites on Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge, on Saturday, Dec. 16, county police said.

When the hotel manager confronted him, Jackson pulled out a knife and threatened the manager, authorities said. 

A patron intervened and Jackson left the business. Officers found him at a nearby business and took him into custody. No injuries were reported. 

Jackson was found in possession of a knife and suspected drugs. He was charged with attempted malicious wounding, disorderly conduct, and possession of schedule I/II drugs, and being held without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE