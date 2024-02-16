Hit-Run Driver Intentionally Struck Elderly Man During Road Rage Incident In Dumfries: Police

Juana Adriana Flores-Montero, 52, if facing criminal charges following her arrest in Prince William County for an altercation in Dumfries early in the afternoon on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Investigators say that the elderly man was driving in the 4200 block of Mulcaster Terrace when he was involved in a road rage incident with Flores-Montero, which led to a series of events that played out like a scene from a movie.

It is alleged that Flores-Montero and the man got into a verbal altercation, before she got back into her car, and intentionally struck the second vehicle, prompting the 73-year-old to get out to investigate the incident.

At that point, police say that Flores-Montero backed up her car and struck the man with her vehicle before driving out of the area.

The man suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries, and Flores-Montero was located nearby and taken into custody without further incident.

Flores-Montero was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run, malicious wounding, and hit-and-run. Her initial court date is pending and bond information was unavailable on Friday.

