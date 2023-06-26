Hammer Time: Man Wanted For Terrorizing Woman During Night Of Violence In Woodbridge

Lee Otis Taylor, 19, is wanted following a violent domestic dispute with his victim that played out overnight on Friday, June 23 and into Saturday morning in a Woodbridge home.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly after noon on Saturday, June 24, from a woman who reported an alleged assault involving Taylor inside a home in the 4100 block of Ferrara Terrace when an altercation rapidly escalated.

Throughout the night he kept his victim hostage, police say that Taylor physically prevented the woman from leaving the residence, and while inside, he allegedly choked her, struck her with a hammer, robbed her, and put a belt around her neck.

When the woman was able to get free, investigators said that he followed and the two got into another verbal spat that led to him pushing her into a parked car and pulling her to the ground.

She was then able to get free after suffering minor injuries and alerted a family member who called the police. Taylor was able to flee the area before officers arrived to investigate.

Taylor has not been seen since. He is wanted for:

Two counts of strangulation;

Abduction;

Malicious wounding;

Domestic assault and battery;

Petit larceny.

He was described as being approximately 5-foot-10 with black hair and brown eyes. No other descriptive information was provided by authorities.

