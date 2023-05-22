Gunfight Kills Man, 25, Outside Woodbridge Apartment Complex

Michael Eugene Hawkins III, of Woodbridge, and another man were arguing outside of the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Court in Woodbridge around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, May 21, PWC police said.

The argument turned violent when one person fired a gun, and the other fired back, police said. Hawkins was struck in the lower body and the suspect fled the scene, authorities said.

Officers arrived on scene and provided first aid to the victim until fire and rescue personnel arrived. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

Detectives were following up on leads into the investigation and suspect.

Hawkins' sister, Tiarra, remembered him as a fighter.

