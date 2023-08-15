Grisly Details Released In Teen's Woodbridge Shooting Death

Jordan Delaney Sickles, 21, has been charged with murder while Re’Kwon Nyqualin Barnett, 18, was charged with accessory after the fact, on Saturday, Aug. 12 in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said.

The investigation revealed Sickles, Barnett, and the 17-year-old victim had arranged a firearms transaction on the 5800 block of Moonbeam Drive, authorities said.

Sickles allegedly shot the teen, then Barnett robbed him, police said.

The suspects fled the scene in a separate vehicle, and the teen was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the shooter, Sickles, and Barnett. Sickles was arrested Monday, Aug. 14 in Manassas, and Barnett surrendered soon after.

