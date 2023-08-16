Gas Station Employee Abducts, Sexually Assaults Patron In Woodbridge, Police Say

Rohit Sondhi, 34, of Lorton, was arrested following an incident at the Exxon gas station on Seaton Square in Woodbridge earlier this week where he accosted a woman and assaulted her, authorities announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Prince William County Police Department were called to the gas station on Sunday afternoon to investigate an assault after the woman was approached by an employee and led into a small room.

Police say that once inside the isolated room, Sondhi allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and inappropriately touched her before she was able to get free and contact the department.

No injuries were reported.

Sondhi was charged with abduction and misdemeanor sexual battery. His bond was set at $5,000 and his court date is pending.

