Fugitive Wanted For Triple Murder In Virginia Apprehended In El Salvador

International fugitive Donald Antonio Barahona Quinonez, 28, who has no fixed address, was apprehended by the Special Force of the National Civil Police and is now being held until he can be returned to Virginia to face a host of charges for his role in the murder of three people.

The Prince William County Police Department was notified of his apprehension on Monday, Jan. 22, according to a spokesperson from the agency.

His arrest comes after Woodbridge residents Edwin Geovanny Salmon, 37; Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas, 41; and Kevin Josue Vallecillo Mendoza, 23, were gunned down last year.

The shooting was reported at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, inside a home in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue in Woodbridge. It is believed to have been a targeted incident, and not a random shooting.

Police say that on the day of the shooting, Barahona Quinonez was at a gathering with his victims and others when he took out a gun and began shooting, striking the four men while others inside the house scattered. Before police arrived that day, Barahona Quinonez was able to flee the area and remained elusive until his arrest this week.

At the time he was arrested in El Salvador, officials say that he was in possession of cocaine, multiple cell phones, a motorcycle, and $35 in cash.

Barahona Quinonez has been charged with:

Three counts of murder;

Aggravated malicious wounding;

Four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Four counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

"Prince William County police is working with our federal partners and authorities in El Salvador to secure the suspect’s extradition back to the United States for court proceedings related to this investigation," officials added.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.