Gunman In Triple Woodbridge Homicide Sought By Police

Police in Prince William County are on the hunt for a man who they say shot four people killing three at a gathering last month.

Donald Antonio Barahona Quinonez.
Donald Antonio Barahona Quinonez. Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Luis Salgado
Luis Salgado Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
by Zak Failla & Cecilia Levine

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Donald Antonio Barahona Quinonez.

Edwin Geovanny Salmon, 37; Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas, 41; and Kevin Josue Vallecillo Mendoza, 23, were killed in the 2:30 p.m. incident on Friday, May 26 on the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue in Woodbridge, county police announced Monday, May 29, police previously said.

Two of the victims died that day while a third died hours later at a local hospital. A fourth man was wounded.

Barahona Quinonez pulled out a gun and began firing shots, striking his four victims.

The rest of the guests, including the shooter, fled from the scene and scattered in various directions. Officials made note that “the incident does not appear to be random,” though it remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page launched to aid Salgado's family had raised more than $400 as of May 30.

Barahona Quinonez is wanted on three counts of murder, one count of aggravated malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and four counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call police immediately.

