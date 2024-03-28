Four Businesses Displaced By Early-Morning Woodbridge Fire

Firefighters responded to the office building on the 2000 block of Old Bridge Road around 5:30 a.m. after a passerby called in the blaze, rescue officials said.

Crews arrived with heavy fire showing from the 2-story building. Large master streams were utilized to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries reported.

Crews remained on the scene until late morning extinguishing hot spots and conducting overhaul. The Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting the fire cause investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.