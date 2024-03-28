Overcast 50°

Four Businesses Displaced By Early-Morning Woodbridge Fire

Four Woodbridge businesses have been displaced by a fire that swept through a building early Wednesday, March 27.

Firefighters responded to the office building on the 2000 block of Old Bridge Road around 5:30 a.m. after a passerby called in the blaze, rescue officials said.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Fire & Rescue System
Cecilia Levine
Crews arrived with heavy fire showing from the 2-story building. Large master streams were utilized to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries reported.  

Crews remained on the scene until late morning extinguishing hot spots and conducting overhaul. The Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting the fire cause investigation. 

