Failed Knifepoint Robbery Lands Manassas Man In Custody

Shane David Lucas went into Dona Bessy Pupuseria on Festival Lane around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, armed with a knife, Prince William County police said.

Lucas walked to the register where he brandished a knife and demanded money. When another employee intervened, Lucas fled the store without obtaining any money.

While investigating the incident, officers located the accused nearby and detained him without incident. No injuries were reported.

Lucas was arrested in Fairfax and charged with attempted robbery, police said.

