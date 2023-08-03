Overcast 76°

SHARE

Failed Knifepoint Robbery Lands Manassas Man In Custody

A 19-year-old man was being held without bond after police said he tried robbing a Manassas restaurant at knifepoint.

Shane David Lucas
Shane David Lucas Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Shane David Lucas went into Dona Bessy Pupuseria on Festival Lane around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, armed with a knife, Prince William County police said.

Lucas walked to the register where he brandished a knife and demanded money. When another employee intervened, Lucas fled the store without obtaining any money. 

While investigating the incident, officers located the accused nearby and detained him without incident. No injuries were reported. 

Lucas was arrested in Fairfax and charged with attempted robbery, police said.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE