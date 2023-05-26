Fair 66°

Dynamic Duo Nabbed In Violent Manassas Road Rage Incident: Police

Police have arrested two men for their roles in a Prince William County road rage incident.

Bilal and Helal Nazari.
Bilal and Helal Nazari. Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
The victims, ages 30 and 59, were driving on Token Forest Drive in Manassas around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, when another car pulled in front of them, Prince William County police said.

The other vehicle, driven by Bilal Nazari, 22, and carrying Helal Nazari, 21, then reversed suddenly and struck the victims' vehicle, authorities said. The Nazaris' relationship to one another was not immediately clear.

All parties, who knew each other, got out of their cars and a physical fight ensued, police said.

At one point during the encounter, one of the Nazaris jumped onto the victims' vehicle and began kicking the windshield, causing it to break. Eventually, the parties separated, and the police were contacted. 

The victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Bilal Nazari was charged with malicious wounding and reckless driving, while Helal was charged with malicious wounding and destruction of property.

