DUI Driver Assaults Officer During Pursuit In Woodbridge: Police

Prince William County officers tried to stop Glen Lamar Polite III, of Annandale, near Dale Boulevard and Kingsman Road in Woodbridge for a traffic violation on just before midnight on Wednesday, June 7, county police said.

Polite, however, disregarded the officer’s emergency equipment and sped off, police said. While officers initially did not pursue the vehicle, they later spotted it on Westway Lane, and before they could make contact with Polite, he fled on foot, police said.

During the ensuing foot pursuit, Polite went into a nearby apartment building and, as he was exiting the building, he pushed the doors into an officer, authorities said.

The foot pursuit continued and shortly after, Polite was arrested without further incident. The officer reported minor injuries.

While investigating, officers determined Polite was drunk and in possession of drugs.

Polite was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, DUI, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked license, and eluding.

