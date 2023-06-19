Fair 80°

Drunk Driver Wildly Shoots Shotgun Shells From Vehicle In Woodbridge Parking Lot, Police Say

The Wild West came to Prince William County over the weekend.

Police arrested a 52-year-old Woodbridge man on Sunday night after he was allegedly drunkenly firing a shotgun out of a car while driving recklessly in a parking lot near his home, officials say.

Alimul Khudi was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 in the 2000 block of Tacketts Village Square in Woodbridge where there were reports of a man driving out of control and firing a gun in a municipal lot.

Investigators say that Khudi allegedly was intoxicated and driving wildly while firing shotgun rounds from inside the vehicle into the air before officers arrived to take him in.

According to police, shell casings were found inside the vehicle, though no injuries or damage no nearby property was reported.

Khudi was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and driving under the influence. His court date was pending and bond information was unavailable on Monday, June 19.

