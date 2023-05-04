Driver Exposed Himself To Woman Standing In Median Of Busy Woodbridge Intersection, Police Say

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were flagged down earlier this week in the area of Prince William Parkway and Smoketown Road in Woodbridge following a reported case of indecent exposure.

The investigation into the incident found that an unknown man pulled up in a silver sedan next to a 38-year-old woman who was standing in the median near the intersection in the northbound lanes of Smoketown Road.

It is alleged that the man made contact with his victim, who approached the sedan, where she found him exposing himself to her and making inappropriate gestures.

The victim recoiled and immediately walked away to alert the police, while the driver of the sedan sped away. Officials noted that at no point during the encounter was there any physical contact between the two.

Few details were provided about the suspect, other than that he was a Hispanic man. The investigation into his whereabouts is ongoing.

