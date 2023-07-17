Child Found Wandering Alone Outside Leads To Upsetting Discovery At Woodbridge Home Daycare

Rebecca Dickens, 69, is facing one count of felony child neglect and six counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after she left seven children, including a 5-month-old, unsupervised at her home in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said.

The discovery came to light when a 911 caller spotted a 3-year-old boy walking around outside Dickens' Sunny Ridge Court home unsupervised, around lunchtime on Friday, July 14, police said.

While checking the area, officers further located an open door to one of the apartments, which was later determined to be an in-home daycare owned by Dickens.

Inside the apartment were six more children, alone. The children were unharmed.

Dickens eventually arrived at the apartment, and was taken into custody without incident.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.