Dad Locks Infant, Toddlers In Car Outside Woodbridge Walmart: Police

Firefighters broke into a vehicle to retrieve unattended children, including an infant, locked inside by their father outside of a Walmart store this week, authorities in Virginia said.

Mirwais Fazli

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Mirwais Fazli, 29, has been charged with three counts of child neglect following the incident at the Worth Avenue Walmart store in Woodbridge, on Thursday, Jan. 18, Prince William County police said. 

Officers responding to reports of children in the vehicle found the youngsters ages 3, 1, and an infant — left inside an unattended parked vehicle at 1:21 p.m., police said. The kids had been unattended for an "extended" period of time, but not longer than an hour, authorities said.

Fire and rescue services responded and broke into the vehicle. The children were unharmed and placed inside a police vehicle, authorities said. 

Fazli "eventually" returned, and was arrested without incident. Fazli was being held on $3,000 secured bond.

