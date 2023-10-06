Creep Sexually Assaults Child At Prince William County Gathering: Cops

Gerver Sipriano Rivera Avila allegedly went into a room where children were playing in a Manassas home on April 16 during a party, and sexually touched the child, under 13 years old, Prince William County police said.

Rivera Avila "inappropriately touched the victim more than one time before leaving the room," police said in a release.

The victim immediately told a family member, who told police, authorities said. Warrants were issued for Rivera Avila's arrest, and he surrendered on Oct. 3.

Rivera Avila was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and held on $5,000 bond.

