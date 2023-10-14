Children Run To Woodbridge Neighbors After Intoxicated Adults Go Unconscious In Vehicle: Cops

Kevan Magallanes, 40, and Autumn Foss Hales, 24, were parked on the 1500 block of Carter Lane when they both went unconscious "suspectedly due to intoxication" around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, county police said.

A girl, 4, boy, 7, and pitbull were in the custody of the adults, police said. One of the children went to a nearby home where police were called, authorities said.

Both Magallanes and Hales were transported to an area hospital for treatment and further evaluation. The children were unharmed and turned over to a family member. The dog was also unharmed and turned over to Animal Services.

Magallanes and Hale were charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.

