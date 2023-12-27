Light Rain Fog/Mist 48°

Bristow Robber Beats Teen In Gainesville Christmas Eve Jacket Sale: Police

A grown man has been charged with assaulting a teenager during Christmas Eve jacket sale in Virginia, police said.

Robert Cole Thompson

Robert Cole Thompson

Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Robert Cole Thompson and the 17-year-old were conducting a transaction over the jacket on the 13900 block of Promenade Commons Street in Gainesville around 1:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, when Thompson forcibly grabbed the jacket from the teen, Prince William County police said.

Thompson began to walk away and when he was confronted by the victim, a physical struggle ensued, police said. That's when Thompson struck the teen in the face, police said.

The parties separated and remained on scene for police. The victim was treated for an injury to his eye. No other injuries were reported. 

Thompson, of Bristow, was charged with malicious wounding and robbery. He was held on $5,000 bond.

